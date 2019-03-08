Have these two taken a major step in their relationship?

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is seriously loved up with boyfriend Andre Gray at the moment.

And after being reunited with her football player beau following her trek up Mount Kilimanjaro, now the 27-year-old has hinted they may be taking their relationship to the next level.

Sharing a clip of some sweets on her Instagram Stories, Leigh-Anne wrote: ‘@candykittens the way to my hubbies heart @andregray_.’

HUBBY?! DOES THAT MEAN…?!

Fans were quick to notice the subtle hint, as one wrote: ‘Do you think Leigh Anne was just calling Andre hubbie as a nickname or has she let it slip that they’re engaged/married?’

While another asked on Twitter: ‘Did Leigh-Anne & Andre have a secret engagement.’

Well, before we all get excited that Leigh-Anne has got married secret, the star recently opened up about the prospect of tying the knot with 27-year-old Andre.

While attending the Global Awards 2019 with her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall last night, the girls were all quizzed about their romances.

‘Who do you think is the first person to get married out of the band?’, they were asked.

To which Jesy, 27, quickly pointed to Leigh-Anne, with Jade, 26, adding: ‘I think it’s going to be Leigh-Leigh.’

When Leigh-Anne then protested, Jesy replied: ‘What?! It’s gonna happen.’

Before Leigh-Anne said: ‘I know but I don’t want to jinx things, y’know.’ Hmm…

The Little Mix star has been dating Watford player Andre for over two years with the pair moving in together last November.

And ever the doting boyfriend, Andre even appeared in Leigh-Anne’s latest music video ‘Do You Think About Us.’

In a backstage clip from the shoot – shared on Instagram – the couple can be seen all over each other while filming the sexy scenes.