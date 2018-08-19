‘Love your curls, love your afro’

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been inspired to leave her natural curls loose after a ‘heartbreaking’ confession from her seven-year-old niece.

Next to a stunning image on Instagram which showed off her curly mane, Leigh-Anne revealed that her niece wishes she didn’t have afro hair because she wants to look like the other girls at her school.

‘My niece of 7 years once came to me and said she didn’t like her Afro and wanted to look like the other girls in her class and it broke my heart that she didn’t consider what she had as beautiful.. Love your curls, love your Afro.. we need to teach young black girls that that IS just as beautiful,’ the 26-year-old captioned the image.

Her fans were quick to agree with her, with many praising Leigh-Anne for her inspirational message.

One commented: ‘You are literally the best inspiration ever. I wish the whole world could hear you and listen to your beautiful words, I love you!’

Another said: ‘Leigh Anne, I am so proud of you for standing up to people and saying what is right. You and the girls are the most inspiring people I know and I wouldn’t change you for the world love you forever.’

A third added: ‘You are beatifully insipring. I love you very much. Thank you for inspiring me to love my self and to embrace my own beauty’.

That is your power. ✊🏽@moodwearshop A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Aug 8, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Leigh-Anne isn’t the only one who is ditching the straighteners in favour of showing off their natural curls to inspire others.

Rochelle Humes revealed back in December that she will be leaving her hair to go au natural after her four-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai confessed she didn’t feel like ‘a princess’ because she didn’t have straight hair.

Captioning a snap of her natural curls, Rochelle added: ‘So moving forward into the New Year I’ve decided to finally embrace everything that make me ME.’