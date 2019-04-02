We hardly recognise her!

Little Mix babe Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to social media yesterday to share a super cute throwback photo with fans.

The snap, posted to Leigh-Anne’s Instagram story, shows the 27-year-old songstress as a little girl, smiling next to older sister Sairah, 29.

The former X factor simply captioned the photo: ‘We haven’t changed.’

After Sairah, who works as an exclusive party planner, shared a selfie posing on Venice Beach in California yesterday, Little Mix’s supporters were quick to draw comparison between her and her singing sibling.

One follower wrote: ‘Daaamn you look like your sister,’ while another agreed, adding: ‘Okay but I thought this was Leigh-Anne.’

The Woman Like Me singer also decided to share a snippet of her LA beach trip, uploading a sultry snap as she posed on the sand and captioning the post with a single blue heart emoji.

Wearing a pair of 90’s-esque flared jeans and a cropped T-shirt from her brand new Umbro clothing line, the beach babe closed her eyes and pouted for the camera.

Leigh-Anne unveiled her collaboration with Umbro last month, revealing to fans that she is the face of the new sporty collection.

Fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards ,25, was there to show support to her band mate’s posey pic, admiring her long, braided locks and writing: ‘My favourite hair. My favourite girl.’

Some other celeb pals were sure to show approval of the image too, with Celebs Go Dating star Talia Storm, 20, penning: ‘What a look.’

Meanwhile it was business as usual for Leigh-Anne’s loyal fans, who showered her with complimentary comments.

One wrote: ‘Leigh + Beach = heaven,’ while another added: ‘Looking absolutely incredible Kween Leigh.’

A third follower was sure to praise the pop star on her ability to pull off any fashion look, commenting: ‘YOU LOOK AMAZING IN LITERALLY EVERYTHING. YOU COULD WEAR A BINBAG AND SLAY ALL THEM VICTORIA SECRET MODELS.’

