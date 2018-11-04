Anyone else got serious hair envy right now?

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has achieved what we all hope for in life – yep, she’s got her ‘dream’ hair and it’s all kinds of amazing.

The singer took to Instagram yesterday to reveal her brand new GREEN braids and posted a series of selfies to demonstrate just how much she’s loving the look.

Leigh-Anne, 27, even used some of the group’s own lyrics to get her point across as she wrote: ‘“Fan of myself I’m stanning myself, I love me so much can’t keep my hands off myself… 😏” #JoanOfArc #WomanLikeMe

‘@momoshair your a beast! Thank you for giving me my dream hair 😍🤪❤’

In the snaps Leigh-Anne strikes several sassy poses as she showcases her long and colourful tresses.

The star isn’t the only one loving her new ‘do as bandmate Jade Thirlwall couldn’t resist commenting too.

‘FAN OF YOU, STANNING YOU, LOVE YOU SO MUCH CAN’T KEEP MY HANDS OFF YOU,’ Jade, 25, cheekily wrote alongside the pictures.

Meanwhile fans were busy going wild over Leigh’s transformation.

‘GREEN HAIR NEVER LOOKED THAT GOOD BEFORE,’ one commented, whilst another said: ‘Honestly. Only person I know who could ever pull of green hair 😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰💚💚💚’

And one simply added: ‘YOU ARE GORGEOUS LEIGH GOOOORGEOUS!!!!!!!’

Leigh-Anne couldn’t resist showing off her vibrant locks even more by filming herself giving the camera some serious love.

‘Omg guys I cannot tell you how much I’m feeling myself,’ she admitted. ‘this hairrrrr. It’s greeeeeeeeen’

Yep, it sure is – and it looks fabulous!

It comes as Leigh-Anne, Jade and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson continue to tease fans with glimpses of their upcoming album LM5.

Last week the ladies released the video of new single Woman Like Me and they also recently revealed that they’ll be heading out on tour in 2019 – yay!

We can’t wait to see more of the girls, as well as further killer hair looks from Leigh-Anne!