The star has made it to the halfway point

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been praised by fans after sharing some ‘honest’ photos during her 19,000ft trek up Mount Kilimanjaro.

The X Factor star reached the halfway point of the epic eight day climb yesterday alongside bandmate Jade Thirlwall and a whole host of other celebs for Comic Relief.

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne posted a string of snaps as she made her way through the treacherous conditions.

In the first photo, the singer looks as glamorous as ever while posing in the African sun with her hiking sticks in her hands.

But the next two pictures prove how brutal the challenge is proving to be, as Leigh-Anne can be seen grimacing while battling the rain and wind.

Next to the post, the star wrote: ‘Instagram vs Reality 😳😳😳 toughest thing I’ve ever done but I promise to make you all proud ❤️💪🏽 #returntokili @comicrelief’

And obviously Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to support her, with one writing: ‘You’re doing amazingly well xx’

‘You’ve got this, we will support and believe in you through all the way! 💪,’ said another.

While a third follower added: ‘We’re here for you ❤️ you got this Leigh!’

This comes after Leigh-Anne and Jade left behind their bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson to join the likes of Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker on the trek.

And it looks like Jade is also struggling with the pressure, as she revealed she’d been taken ill in the mountains yesterday.

‘The last two hours have probably been the hardest,’ the 26-year-old admitted.

‘Last night I was really, really sick, vomiting, I felt nauseous, had a bad tummy and a high temperature, I’m not sure if it was a bug or the altitude.’

Keep going, ladies!

Support the team by donating at comicreliefcom/kilimanjaro.