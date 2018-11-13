We love 'ya, Leigh-Anne!

As the Little Mix ladies prepare to launch their fifth studio album, all eyes are on the famous foursome.

And, as with most things they do, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall are handling the forthcoming LM5 drop with some major girl power.

Most recently, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne spoke up about an earlier struggle with identity and ‘feeling invisible’ in the band.

Leigh-Anne, who is of Barbadian and Jamaican ancestry, explained to ASOS magazine that her first taste of the limelight was often emotionally difficult – feeling ‘overlooked’ among her fellow bandmates.

‘We have a massive problem with racism which is built into our society. It’s scary. But the more people that speak out, the more change we can start to make,’ she said.

‘During the first couple of years of being in the band, I did feel invisible. I remember crying to my manager regularly, I just couldn’t seem to find my place and didn’t know why.

‘I didn’t feel like I had as many fans as the other girls. It was a strange feeling. I never thought that it was because I was the darkest member of the band. I felt overlooked.’

Emotionally, the Little Mix babe then added: ‘So I did everything to make myself more noticed, convinced I wasn’t good enough.’

Speaking of shared similar experiences, Leigh-Anne said: ‘Now I don’t feel alone because I’ve seen lots of women speak out about this. I know there are girls of colour out there who have felt the same as me.’

Previously. Leigh-Anne penned a very moving message to her younger LM fans – encouraging them to ‘always be proud of that beautiful skin you’re in’.

Sharing a snap of an audience member who reminded Leigh-Anne of her younger self, the lovely lady shared: ‘I was inspired by this little angel front row at our show in Derby last night! Rocking her beautiful curls, she reminded me of me when I was younger.’

‘If I could tell her anything it would be to always follow her dreams and if I can do it so can she!’