The girls have given us another update

Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are almost half way through their epic eight day trek up Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.

And as the girls attempt to climb the highest mountain in Africa, it looks like there’s already been some tears.

After reaching 14,000ft of the 19,000ft incline, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne admitted: ‘There have been a few tears. We’ve all had tears. We are all out of our comfort zone.’

Admitting she’s struggling with the physical impact of the trek, the X Factor singer revealed BBC football pundit Dan Walker has been helping her out with her heavy load.

‘I love that we are experiencing new things but it is seriously challenging,’ she continued.

‘Dan Walker has been like a big brother helping us with our backpacks. He is literally the nicest bloke ever.’

And as one of the biggest bands on the planet, it looks like the girls are used to slightly more luxurious surroundings as Jade, 26, went on to admit: ‘It’s a lot more challenging. I’m not gonna lie, I thought it would be a little bit more glamorous, the camping site. Then we got here, there’s nothing glamorous at all.’

The star then revealed the genius way the Little Mixers are surviving the extraordinary challenge, as she added: ‘To keep us all going I’ve packed strawberry laces, chocolate buttons obviously…. can’t go wrong. I brought the lot, brought the works.’

This comes after Jade and Leigh-Anne left bandmates Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards behind to join Dani Dyer, Dan Walker, Ed Balls, Alexander Armstrong, Anita Rani, Osi Umenyiora, and Shirley Ballas on the climb in an attempt to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Taking to Instagram yesterday with a snap of the beautiful mountain, the girls wrote: ‘It’s been a tough couple of days!! But to see the summit of kili in front of us has given us the motivation to get to the top! We got this! #returntokili’.

Good work, ladies!

Support the team by donating at comicreliefcom/kilimanjaro.