The couple have been dating two years

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock stepped out this week for a rare date night with her footballer beau Andre Gray.

The duo were pictured looking cosy as they enjoyed a night out at The Box, Soho, where they watched an intimate performance by burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

Posing for photos, as they sipped on the specially-made cocktails by Absolute Elxyr, Leigh-Ann and Andre looked super loved up.

Other guests included Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, as well as The PussyCat Dolls singer Melody Thornton – who will compete on Dancing on Ice in January.

The rare outing for Leigh-Anne and Andre comes just months after the couple sparked engagement rumours.

In August, the popstar and Watford player – who have been dating for two years – sent tongues wagging after an intimate video of them celebrating at a family party was leaked online.

Footage from the gathering showed their nearest and dearest making some pretty emotional speeches, leading fans to assume Andre had finally popped the question to the 27-year-old beauty.

‘Andre, I can’t explain it, you’re going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest…’ Leigh-Anne’s mum Debbie Pinnock could be heard saying before the footage cut out.

The footballer’s mum then added: ‘Leigh-Anne welcome to the family,’ as the rest of the family excitedly cheered on.

Although, a representative for the Woman Like Me singer denied the engagement.

Either way, it’s nice to see Leigh- Ann in high spirits, following Little Mix’s sudden split from Simon Cowell’s record label Syco this week.

Fans went into meltdown after a representative for the music mogul confirmed that he was parting with the girlband just days before the release of their latest album LM5.

And on Tuesday, Simon revealed the break up happened as he’d fallen out with their management, saying: ‘Basically, they said we’d done a terrible job.I had agreed not to talk about this publicly because I thought it was a private matter.’

He added: ‘I said, “We can’t work with the management, it’s as simple as that.”‘

We’re glad Leigh-Ann has her man to lean on during this hard time!

Absolut Elyx hosted ‘Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe’ an intimate performance by Dita Von Teese at The Box, Soho.