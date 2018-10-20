The singer is looking stunning!

Little Mix fans have got plenty to be happy about right now ahead of the band’s upcoming fifth album and now Leigh-Anne Pinnock has added to the excitement with an AMAZING new look.

The singer showed off some seriously long braids to her Instagram fans last night and completed the sizzling get-up by wearing a see-through black polo neck and matching high-waisted pants.

Oh, and Leigh-Anne also added a jaunty beret for an extra touch of chic – we like!

‘Braids and Berets.. hair done by the beautiful @momoshair a woman with the warmest heart and an incredible mummy! 😍🤗 #WomenThatInspire #WomanLikeMe,’ the 27-year-old captioned the post.

Leigh-Anne’s followers were left stunned by her transformation and couldn’t help but fill the comments section with compliments.

‘Omg you look incredible Leigh!! You are actually such an beautiful person inside and out,’ one wrote, whilst another simply said: ‘STUNNING WOW OH WOW’

And one added: ‘You’re so beautiful with braids’

Meanwhile some of Leigh-Anne’s famous pals got involved too, with Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson commenting: ‘So beautiful 😍’

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright agreed: ‘You’re amazing’

It’s not the only occasion recently where Leigh-Anne has been the centre of attention after Jesy, 27, hinted that Ms Pinnock could be the first member of the group to get MARRIED.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold this week, the ladies were asked whether there could be any wedding bells in the near future.

Richard pointed out that Leigh-Anne had been in a relationship for the longest time, having been dating footballer Andre Gray since 2016.

‘No. You never know,’ Leigh-Anne said of the idea.

But Jesy then added: ‘She’ll be the first. 100 percent, she’ll be the first.’

Ooh, exciting!

In the meantime the group have got a pretty busy schedule, with the album on the way as well as a tour scheduled for the autumn.