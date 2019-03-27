We're not the only ones loving Leigh-Anne's new hair...

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has treated her fans to a series of amazing snaps showing off her new hair.

The singer is known for experimenting with her look, and this week she’s decided to change up her style once again by getting her long locks braided.

Posting on Instagram, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne can be seen posing up a storm for the camera in a black t-shirt and hoop earrings.

While the popstar has gone make-up free for the natural selfies, she looks amazing as she bites her finger and gives her best pout.

Tagging celebrity hairstylist Momo’s Hair, Leigh-Anne simply wrote: ‘Baby face.. ♥️’ See the photos HERE!

Obviously, Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment on the stunning photos, as one commented: ‘Natural beauty.’

‘Make way for the g-o-d-d-e-s-s,’ said another, while a third added: ‘I love this hair 😍😍😍’

And a fourth agreed: ‘You are drop dead gorgeous, you embracing your natural beauty is everything ❤️.’

And it looks like boyfriend Andre Gray, 27, is also big fan of the star’s new look, as he commented two love heart eye emojis. AW!

This comes after Leigh-Anne treated fans to some major PDA over the weekend by sharing some sweet snaps alongside her football star beau.

In one snap, the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker can be seen wearing a white crop top and high-waisted trousers along with a pair of huge hoop earrings.

‘You bring me the most amount of happiness mi amor@andregray_ ♥️♥️♥️,’ Leigh-Anne penned alongside the post. See the sweet photo HERE!

The loved-up duo have been dating since 2016, and even hinted marriage could be on the cards very soon.

Watch this space!