Leigh-Anne looks AMAZE

Don’t worry people, because Leigh-Anne Pinnock is here to get you over your Wednesday blues with some amazing new photos.

The pop star is currently in the middle of Little Mix hysteria after the girls released their brand new track Woman Like Me.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But that hasn’t stopped 27-year-old Leigh-Anne from taking some time out of her busy schedule to completely stun her fans with a series of smokin’ hot snaps.

Sharing four photos on Instagram, the popstar can be seen posing up a storm in a light green suit outside a block of flats.

While the first photo sees Leigh-Anne holding her hair and looking at the ground, the next three are made up of action shots of the X Factor singer as she moves around.

More: Little Mix’s Leigh Anne Pinnock poses topless in hot new pictures!

‘Look deeper than the surface… “See behind my flaws… Can you love me naked?”,’ Leigh-Anne wrote below the photos.

And obviously fans were quick to gush over the snap, as one wrote: ‘How can someone be this Gorgeous.’

‘Bloody hell leigh anne you look amazing,’ said another, while a third agreed: ‘You’re such an amazing rolemodel❤.’

While some fans even suggested the caption could be lyrics from one of the girls’ brand new album tracks.

‘OKAY I THINK THIS IS A PART OF “STRIP” LYRICS,’ said one excited follower.

‘I tend to believe every deep caption is actuALLY LM5 LYRICS OMGHSMVKKLSBSHHJJ,’ agreed a second.

This comes ahead of the release of ‘LM5’ – which is the fifth studio album by Leigh-Anne and her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall.

Due to drop in just a few weeks, Little Mix fans have been going wild over the new music which means the ladies are sure to find themselves at the top of the charts very soon.

And we can’t wait!