Leigh-Anne looks incred!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a seriously incredible new photo on Instagram today.

The singer proved she definitely knows her angles as she posed up a storm for her social media followers today.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock WOW in matching slinky outfits as they share backstage toilet video

Wearing a leather-look strapless top, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne is working a smokey eye and purple lip combo with her dark hair tied up in a ponytail.

Referencing Little Mix’s new song, the star captioned the behind-the-scenes photo: ‘Do you think about us? 🖤.’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one wrote: ‘PERFECT 😍😍😍❤️💖’

‘Wowww killing it😍,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Ur so amazing i can’t.’

This comes after Leigh-Anne attended the launch of the Kith x Versace limited edition collection over the weekend with bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

The BFFs arrived the Versace Sloane Street boutique in London in matching slinky black and gold blouses from the collaboration’s line which feature gold geometric patterns and medallions.

While Jade paired the shirt with a pair of matching shorts, Leigh-Anne went for a black laced pair instead.

Erm… how incredible did they look?

Meanwhile, the girls and their fellow Little Mixers Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson are currently gearing up to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards.

They are also up for TWO gongs at the glitzy ceremony for British Group and British Artist Video of the Year.

And it’s set to be a busy few months for Leigh-Anne as she recently revealed she’s signed up to climb Mount Kilimanjaro alongside Jade.

Raising money for Comic Relief, the singing duo will join the likes of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, love Island winner Dani Dyer and ex-politician Ed Balls as they attempt to reach the top of the 19,000 ft trek.