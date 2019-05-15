Go girl!

Little Mix songstress Leigh-Anne Pinnock has taken to Instagram to bare all with a super honest post.

Sharing a video where she can be seen flipping her long braided hair and flaunting her bare booty in a lime green bikini, the pop star made sure to keep it body positive.

Alongside the snippet of her totally unedited bottom, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne defiantly penned: ‘Ain’t NOTHING wrong with a couple stretch marks! 🤷🏽‍♀️.’

Fellow Little Mix star Jesy Nelson took to the comment section to compliment her band mate, writing: ‘😍😍😍 your perfect,’ while Love Island winner Dani Dyer swooned: ‘Ohhhhh😻😻😻😻😻.’

Meanwhile, hordes of Leigh-Anne’s loyal fans were quick to praise her for showing off the natural features of her bum, with one commenting: ‘The fact that you chose to not retouch this means the world.

‘Stretch marks are an amazing thing, a sign of growing. They’re absolutely beautiful and I’m sick and tired of society trying to make us believe otherwise.’

Equally as amazed by the candid snap, another follower wrote: ‘Your stretch marks remind me of sea waves and how they cascade beautifully when the move slowly. Your stretch marks are absolutely stunning 🖤.’

The Woman Like Me hitmaker recently launched her very own business venture, worlds away from her singing career, when she released her very own swimwear brand.

Since the unveiling of In A Sea Shell, Leigh-Anne has treated fans to a series of stunning bikini snaps, showcasing the swimsuit range.

Sharing a photo as she posed in the desert, standing beside a huge, white horse, the X-Factor winner can be seen showing off her amazing figure in a tiny white two-piece.

Clearly feeling at one with nature, Leigh-Anne captioned the stunning snapshot: ‘I couldn’t get over the beauty of this horse..’