Leigh-Anne has shown off her stretch marks in these snaps

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently put her Little Mix duties to the side to launch an amazing new swimwear collection with her BFF.

And the 27-year-old has now wowed her fans by sharing a string of incredible new snaps modelling the range named In’A’Seashell.

Taking to Instagram, popstar Leigh-Anne can be seen posing up a storm in a white two-piece which shows off her toned figure.

Styling the look with a simple pair of hoop earrings and subtle necklace, it’s no surprise that the Shout Out To My Ex singer managed to rack up over 200k likes in just a few hours.

Alongside the sizzling snaps, Leigh-Anne explained how much the new venture means to her, penning: ‘I cannot thank you all enough for the support you have shown so far to @gabriellenikita and I.

‘@inaseashell has taken a year and a half to create and anyone that has started their own business from scratch will appreciate it is not easy!’

Before adding: ‘I am so excited to see how @inaseashell grows including our new designs which we are busy creating 🤗 and more sizes!!! I love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️.’

And fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Such a babe 🔥.’

‘Sis you’re glowing. So powerful. Keep it up mama!,’ said another, while boyfriend Andre Gray even added a string of cheeky emojis.

Meanwhile, some followers were quick to praise the X Factor songstress for showing off her natural body, as one commented: ‘Your stretch marks are sexy.’

‘I love you and your stretch marks,’ agreed a second, while a third added: ‘Thank you for not editing anything. there’s so many girls who think having stretch marks is bad, but you showing them off and embracing them helps out so many girls 👏👏👏.’

This comes after Leigh-Anne opened up about her new fashion line, gushing it’s a ‘dream come true’.

‘I’ve wanted my own fashion brand for a long time now, and to see it finally released is beyond a dream come true,’ she said.

‘We’ve built this brand to promote self love and confidence and we want everyone who wears In’A’Seashell to feel sexy, empowered and obsessed with the skin they’re in.

‘I set up In’A’Seashell with my best friend Gabby. To create my own swimwear brand with such a good friend has been amazing.’