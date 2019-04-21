‘I love you still but…’

Little Mix fans have been left in shock after discovering the price of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new swimwear range, In’A’Seashell.

Anticipation for the line reached fever pitch after the singer teased fans with a number of sultry photos of her in the bikinis, however, jaws hit the floor when they were finally released and the expensive price tags were revealed.

At £34 for the bikini bottoms and another £40 for the top, some fans say they are being priced out – despite loving how it looks.

One disappointed follower said: ‘I’m really proud of you but almost none of us can afford like £80 for a bikini.’

Another commented: ‘I love you but why is it so expensive?’

A third said: ‘I love them but expected a lot more creativity and the prices are ridiculous for a bikini that’s not stylish and barely colours your private parts. Love you still.’

While a fourth simply put: ‘Just too much money sorry hun.’

Other fans had other complaints, with some confused over the design of the company’s website and others furious over the sizing options available.

One moaned: ‘Happy for you, but i expected more…. especially when it came to sizing, all this promo made it seem like super size inclusive brand and it’s far from that.’

And another complained: ‘Is it payed separately for the top and bottom? The website is quite confusing to me because it’s saying £34 for just the bottoms, and that seems a bit out of my price range.’

Speaking of her new venture, Leigh-Anne admitted it was a dream finally come true.

‘I’ve wanted my own fashion brand for a long time now, and to see it finally released is beyond a dream come true,’ she said.

‘We’ve built this brand to promote self love and confidence and we want everyone who wears In’A’Seashell to feel sexy, empowered and obsessed with the skin they’re in.

‘I set up In’A’Seashell with my best friend Gabby. To create my own swimwear brand with such a good friend has been amazing.’