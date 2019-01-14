This is seriously amazing!

So, Leigh-Anne Pinnock got a cold taste of reality this weekend as she returned home from an absolutely amazing trip in Jamaica.

But while we reckon the Little Mix lady is currently tucked up in bed wishing she was still sunbathing on the other side of the world, she made sure to post one last bikini shot from her trip to warm us all up.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Leigh-Anne Pinnock praised by fans after sharing incredible unedited bikini snap: ‘Stretch marks are sexy!’

Yup, the 27-year-old star couldn’t resist reminiscing the warmer climates already as she took to Instagram with an incredible beach photo which sees her her posing on a jetty.

In the sexy snap, Leigh-Anne is showing off her toned abs and amazing legs in a black two-piece.

Choosing to go free make-up and keep her curly hair natural, the popstar gave the camera her biggest smile with her hands up to her head.

‘My country don’t need no filter.. until next time ❤’, she captioned the sizzling photo.

And obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Looks Amazing🖤’

‘UGHH WHAT A QUEEN,’ another excited follower wrote, while a third agreed: ‘YASSS QUEEN👑 You look amazing hun😍😍😍😍’

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne’s Instagram has been making us seriously jealous over the past couple of weeks as she’s been littering it with incredible holiday snaps.

This photo of the former X Factor winner ready for a night out looking like an absolute goddess is our personal fave…

And unsurprisingly, Leigh-Anne still isn’t ready to let her getaway go as she’s also been sharing some family videos from the trip on her Instagram Stories.

In one clip, her sister and grandad can be seen dancing on the back of the boat with the sun shining in the background.

‘My grandad got the moves, melts my heart,’ she simply wrote beside the post. How cute is that?

But with Leigh-Anne and her Little Mix bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall – about to release a brand new video for their latest single Joan of Arc, it looks like it’s back to work for these girls.

Don’t worry Leigh, it’ll be summer again in no time!