Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock SLAMS Love Island and vows to boycott show for THIS reason

The singer admits she's 'disappointed' with the programme

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has furiously hit out at Love Island – and even vowed to STOP watching the show.

The singer criticised the ITV2 hit for a ‘lack of diversity’ on Thursday following the arrival of 12 new faces, prompting her to boycott the popular series.

‘How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity x Leigh,’ an angry Leigh-Anne, 26, wrote on the band’s Twitter account.

To make her feelings clear she also posted a similar message on her Instagram Stories.

Many of Leigh’s fans showed their support for her view, with one writing: ‘The world would be very boring if we were all the same, being different is what makes us unique. #LoveIsland needs more diversity’

Another agreed: ‘Thank you for using your voice to speak up and speak out – people have been saying this for a while’

Other viewers have pointed out that, apart from Samira Mighty, Josh Denzel, Wes Nelson and Niall Aslam, the majority of contestants to participate in the show so far have been white.

It’s certainly proved a big talking point on social media…

Many fans have taken Leigh-Anne’s stance to mean that rumours that her sister might be entering the villa probably aren’t true.

It was reported in May that the singer’s older sibling Sairah, 28, was on the reserve list to join Love Island.

‘Sairah is just as glam as her famous sister and is a real party girl as she even runs her own party planning business,’ an insider claimed to The Sun. ‘She even got the thumbs up from Leigh to enter the villa so producers jumped at the opportunity to sign her up.’

Love Island fans are currently waiting to see what unfolds after the boys were dispatched to the infamous Casa Amor separate villa, where they’ve been joined by six new girls.

The original villa’s ladies haven’t been left alone either and welcomed six fellas to stay with them, meaning loyalties will be put to the test…