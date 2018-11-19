The LM girls are making the big bucks...

In a month of all things Little Mix, it looks like the famous foursome will be earning a killing – raking in the big bucks for their brand spankin’ new album LM5.

Having launched their fifth studio album last week, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are on cloud nine as they celebrate their latest achievement.

In the run up to the album release, it was confirmed that the girlband had parted ways with their Simon Cowell‘s Syco record label – meaning they were no longer associated with the music mogul’s business.

However, their split appears to have been a fruitful one – as the girls reportedly received a mega payout of £3.4 million from the brand before their split from Si.

According to The Sun, the past three years have been pretty comfortable for the ladies – having received £1.4 million last year and £1.3 million the year before from their company Eternal Magic Touring Limited.

They also took nearly £750,000 from Eternal Dance Media Limited, the publication reports.

Celebrating the launch of LM5, which is already dominating the charts, the LM girls hit the town over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Jesy revealed she was ready to ‘celebrate LM5 b**chesssssss’.

Looking amazing in a nude snakeskin two-piece, fans shard a range of compliments for the sizzling snap.

‘Girl you’re on fire 🔥,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘You look AMAZING !!!’

Perrie, 25, also shared her own selfie from the festivities.

With her blonde tresses slicked into a poker-straight pony tail, the LM babe also kept with the snakeskin theme – rocking a strapless nude pattered dress.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, shared that she ‘felt like a rockstar’ – rocking a structured wraparound dress and barely-there heels for the glitzy bash.

‘So last night I felt like a rockstar..😍 #LM5albumlaunch,’ she captioned the shot.

So glad to have you back, girls!