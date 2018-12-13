Things got very heated with the LM star and her boyfriend

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have given us so many cute moments in 2018, they’ve become one of our fave celeb couples of the year.

But it turns out the pair almost broke our hearts by splitting recently when things got a little too heated over a board game.

Yep, Pez is clearly more competitive than we thought as she got in a row with her football star boyfriend while playing a game of Articulate.

Speaking on Little Mix’s pre-recorded show for Radio 1’s Superstar Playlists set to air on Christmas day, the star explained how the description-based game managed to get so out of hand.

Perrie said: ‘We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand. I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me – and I thought I was going to dump him.’

The 24-year-old added: ‘If you think I’m competitive, you should meet him.’

Luckily, we can all sleep soundly tonight because the couple managed to overcome their board game tiff and are going stronger than ever.

In fact, Little Mix fans recently became suspicious that Perrie and Alex had tied the knot after she posted a video thanking her ‘mother-in-law’ for an advent calendar.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, a personalised message within the gift wished Pez a Happy Christmas from the ‘Oxlade-Chambo-Edwards clan’. Interesting…

Meanwhile, the pair have also getting into the festive spirit by sharing some adorable Christmas photos last month.

In one snap – posted on Instagram Stories – Pez can be seen snuggling up to her football player beau in front of a very Christmassy backdrop.

Next to the photo, the LM star wrote: ‘Blurriest pic ever. Christmas is coming @alexoxchamberlain.’

In another snap, the couple can be seen having a giggle together, as Perrie wrote the super cute caption: ‘@alexoxchamberlain. Another blurry pic for ya. I’m in LOVE. I’m in LOVE and I don’t care who knows it.’

How cute! We just hope these two don’t get out the Monopoly this Christmas!