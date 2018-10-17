WOW! 😍😍

The Little Mix ladies have finally returned to the charts again with their incredible single Woman Like Me.

And it looks like Perrie Edwards has got a new look to go with her new track, as she’s shared a smokin’ hot selfie on Instagram.

In the photo, the 25-year-old can be seen posing up a storm for the camera while wearing a VERY bold lime green top.

With her blonde locks poker straight, Pez opted for low-key makeup simply accessorising the outfit with some huge gold earrings.

‘A woman like me wears green to be seen! 🐸,’ she wrote next to the snap. Before thanking her fans and adding: ‘The feedback on the single has been amazing! I love you all to the 🌙 and back!’

Obviously, LM’s loyal following rushed to comment on the photo, with one asking: ‘Is there any look you CAN’T pull off? 😍’

‘You look different. But also absolutely gorgeous!!💚💚,’ noticed another.

A third said she looks ‘totally different’, while a fourth added: ‘You can wear anything.’

Pez’s bandmate Jesy Nelson also gave fans a glimpse of her pal’s new look as the pair posed for a photo together on the set of a video shoot.

The snap shows 27-year-old Jesy also opting for an eye-catching lime green top which she paired with a silky pair of patterned trousers.

‘Just two little limes hanging out 💚,’ the X Factor star wrote alongside it.

Meanwhile, the girls announced the title of their eagerly anticipated fifth album on Monday revealing they’d called it LM5.

Taking to Twitter, Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall said they’d taken inspiration from the fans when naming their latest effort.

‘We love how you’ve named each of our eras over the years. So we’ve decided to call our next album…#LM5’ they wrote.

‘We’ve worked so hard on this, we are so proud & can honestly say this is our favourite album to date. You’ll be able to pre-order it from THIS FRIDAY. 16.11.2018. The girls x.’

Is it November yet?