If you’re looking for some winter fashion inspo, Perrie Edwards is definitely the person to go to.

Yep, the Little Mix lady has shared a new snap over on Instagram and we basically want everything she has – hair, dress, make-up, literally everything.

In the sexy shot, 27-year-old Pez can be seen posing up a storm while looking straight into the camera.

With her usually-straight blonde locks curled and pushed to the side, the songstress is styled to perfection with yellow eyeshadow and a matching patterned dress which gives a glimpse of her cleavage.

And the picture is so darn’ amazing that there isn’t even any need for a caption, just a few yellow emojis to go with the theme.

Obviously, fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘My goodness how are you even real😍😍’

‘you are a vision hun😍😍😍,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Omg 😍 I can’t breathe this is so stunning.’

This comes after Pez made an equally fashion-forward display when she attended Paris Fashion Week with her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last week.

Channelling their inner Posh and Becks, the ridiculously good looking couple were all smiles as they hit the FROW hand in hand.

While Perrie was wearing a pinstripe blazer over a matching top and shorts along with some circle Chanel sunglasses, football player Alex donned a Supreme t-shirt underneath a grey jacket along with some casual jeans and trainers. Couple goals or what?

Meanwhile, Pez and her Little Mix bandmates – Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – recently revealed they’ll be performing at this year’s BRIT Awards.

To thank fans for their ongoing support, the ladies announced on social media: ‘We’re performing at the BRITs 2019!

‘Thank you so much for all your tweets and comments, we love you guys!’ Leigh-Anne added.

