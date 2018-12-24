We're sure the girls are fine!

Whilst the rest of us enjoy the festive season, the lovely Little Mix ladies have another cause for celebration…

Following a chart-topping year of girl power, the famous foursome are wrapping up 2018 with Jade Thirlwall’s birthday nuptials.

As the lovely lady turns 26-years-old on Boxing Day, Jade opted to fast forward her annual birthday party date – hosting her iconic #JadesICONandIDOLparty over the weekend.

As expected, Jade’s glitzy birthday bash was all over our news feeds – with party goers dressing up to the nines as a range of iconic figures in popular culture.

With the birthday girl attending as Diana Ross, Jade was joined by 27-year-old Jesy Nelson (a.k.a Geri Halliwell in her Ginger Spice heyday) and 27-year-old Leigh-Anne Pinnock – who opted for to recreate Rihanna’s iconic Work music video look.

However, whilst the ‘do was a huge cause for celebration, Little Mix fans have since been plunged into a bout of concern over Perrie Edwards’ absence from the bash.

After the 25-year-old babe appeared to snub the party, having posted no pictures of herself enjoying the festivities, a number of fans began questioning whether the ladies had suffered a secret fall out…

In fact, following the mass speculation in the comment section of Perrie’s last Instagram post, fans have been forced to defend the ladies.

‘Leave Perrie alone! You never know why she didn’t go to Jade’s party, I’m sure she had a good reason. Even if she doesn’t it’s nobody’s business!,’ one posted.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Problem’s in personal life can happen. Just because someone is in the public eye doesn’t mean you have the right to know everything!’

A third supportive fan simply added: ‘We love you Perrie!’

We’re sure the girls are right as rain. Sending our best to Little Mix over the festive season!