Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards jokes about pregnancy as she shares VERY relatable new video on Instagram

Naomi Bartram

Are you watching, Alex?

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is known for keeping it real over on Instagram.

Perrie Edwards

And now the popstar has shared a hilarious new video on her social media account proving why we love her so much.

Posting the clip on her Insta Stories, 25-year-old Pez can be seen holding her stomach while wearing grey leggings.

Having tucked into a big dinner, the singer rubs her hand over her belly as she asks her followers: ‘Anyone else look this pregnant after eating? I’m such a bloater.’

We feel you, Pez!

While a food baby might be the only thing Perrie’s holding right now, boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has previously hinted the pair could be about to take the next step.

The footballer star has been dating the X Factor star since 2016, and when he accompanied her to the BRITs in February, Alex wasn’t subtle about his intentions.

After he was asked by The Sun if he was going to ‘put a ring on it’ any time soon, 25-year-old Alex responded by smiling and nodding then giving a cheeky wink. Interesting…

Meanwhile, this comes after Perrie opened up about suffering from mental health problems in a candid Instagram post last week.

Next to a natural selfie, the Shout Out To My Ex singer penned: ‘Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks.

‘When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me. I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it.’

View this post on Instagram

I’d like to open up about something. Venting your feelings is healthy and I want to be honest with you all. Over the past few years I have suffered really badly with anxiety and panic attacks. When I first started to feel the effects of anxiety I thought I was losing my mind and it terrified me. I felt so alone and like I was the first person in the world to ever experience it. – The first panic attack was so intense and overwhelming I felt like I was having a heart attack, I was so scared and confused and had no idea what was happening to me. I’m not sure what triggered that first one but it soon spiralled & I found myself in a really dark place, feeling alone and scared. I had people around me but I couldn’t explain to them what was happening to me or why. It affected me so badly that I didn’t even want to leave the house. I would step foot out the door and feel the overwhelming need to go straight back inside. It completely took over my life. – I’m happy to say that the physical attacks have stopped but unfortunately the anxiety still lives on. The reality is it probably always will. – I’ve had a relationship with my mind for 25 years now, so to feel it working against me sometimes makes me feel like a prisoner in my own head. It feels like the most unnatural thing in the world but the thing that helped me the most was discovering I’m not alone. I’m not the only person going through this. There are people all over the world feeling the exact same way I do! As soon as I realised I wasn’t going insane I felt more eager to beat it. I had therapy and I surround myself with my loved ones. Talking to someone relieves you of SO MUCH STRESS. I worked out coping mechanism’s and learned what the triggers are so that I can fight the attacks before they take hold. I restricted my time on social media which often made me feel trapped and claustrophobic. I took control of my life and accepted what I couldn’t control. – I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone ♥️

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Pez then went on to reveal discussing her problems helped to relieve the pressure, continuing: ‘There are people all over the world feeling the exact same way I do! As soon as I realised I wasn’t going insane I felt more eager to beat it. I had therapy and I surround myself with my loved ones. Talking to someone relieves you of SO MUCH STRESS.’

Rounding off her heartfelt admission, she finally added: ‘I don’t want to hide it anymore. I suffer from anxiety and I want you to all know if you suffer from anxiety you’re not alone ♥️.’