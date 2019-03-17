Pez looks amazing!

After making her fans wait a whole month, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has finally returned to Instagram with a sizzling new post.

The 25-year-old usually likes to keep followers updated on social media, but shared a snap herself for the first time in weeks yesterday.

In the snaps, Pez can be seen posing up a storm on a swinging chair while her long hair is tied to the side.

Wearing a brown strappy dress, the X Factor singer finished her looks with some thigh-high Fendi boots and a delicate necklace.

‘Hi Instagram, it’s been a while… 👋🏻,’ she simply captioned the pics.

And obviously Little Mix fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Can you be anymore beautiful!!!!??’

‘Gorgeous goddess 🔥,’ said another, while a third added: ‘SLAY QUEEN!!!!’

Tagging Perrie’s boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, another follower added: ‘@alexoxchamberlain is the luckiest man on the planet 😘😘.’

Clearly in the mood for Instagram uploading, Pez also shared a few snaps from her date night with football star Alex.

As well as posting a string of clips of the amazing sushi the couple were tucking into, the Little Mixer went on to give a glimpse into her relationship.

Sharing a photo of a gold bag she brought along for her evening out, Perrie told her fans: ‘Alex won’t stop calling my handbag a gold lunchbox and it’s hurting my feelings.’ LOL.

Meanwhile, Pez isn’t the only member of the band who posted an incredible new photo this weekend, as BFF Jade Thirwall also wowed her fans with her own snap.

The 26-year-old looks stunning the photo which sees her standing in a matching pink tracksuit and white bralet.

‘felt cute. won’t be deleting,’ she wrote alongside it.

Looking incred, ladies!