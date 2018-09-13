😮😮

Let’s face it, Perrie Edwards is one of the most glamorous stars out there – just one look at her Instagram page and you’ll see what we’re talking about…

But while the Little Mix lady leaves us wanting every single item in her wardrobe nowadays – seriously, we’d live in her closet if we could – Pez wasn’t always a style icon.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In fact, when she hit our telly screens back in 2011, the 25-year-old loved to scrape her hair in a bun and chuck on a pair of comfy pair of jeans and a tracksuit top. To be fair, she still looked pretty great…

During her X Factor days, popstar Pez was known for her boho-chic style, choosing to wear floaty dresses, trilby hats and feathered-earrings.

More: WOW Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson! See her incredible body transformation

But since leaving the world of reality TV behind, Perrie has tried out a load of different makeup looks, hair colours and *interesting* outfits.

Luckily, the LM lady has certainly come into her own over the past few years and has totally transformed herself from girl next door to the ultimate fashion queen.

So, let’s take a look at her incredible style transformation.