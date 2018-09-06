Poor Perrie!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has suffered every girl’s worst beauty nightmare – and it looks pretty painful too!

The singer revealed to her Instagram fans yesterday that she’d broken one of her long nails in quite dramatic style, with a video clip showing the end of it hanging off.

An upset Perrie, 25, captioned the footage: ‘Why though?!?! My natural nail as well’

She then filmed her fully broken nail after the tip had properly come off and pretended to cry as she zoomed in on her newly-short talon.

‘Wounded,’ Pez wrote. Oh Perrie, we feel your pain!

Fortunately the music star’s day wasn’t a total write-off as she was able to enjoy a yummy-looking tub of ice cream before the nail incident.

It comes after Perrie wowed fans yesterday by showing off her impressive array of natural freckles in a black-and-white selfie.

The blonde star posed in a bikini top with her freckled face, arms and chest on display and wrote: ‘Freckle shmeckle!’

Perrie’s revealing snap wowed her fans and many praised her for proudly showing off her freckles.

‘Girl! You don’t need no make-up!!!! Stunning!!!!!’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘So so happy your happy in yourself. I love you & your freckles so much’

And one added: ‘So proud of you embracing your beauty, a big inspiration’

As well as rocking her look, Perrie has been busy working on Little Mix’s upcoming fifth album with bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

The girls gave fans a sneak peek at what they’ve been up to this week when they posted a candid picture from behind-the-scenes at the studio.

They also shared a sizzling group photo with their loyal followers and heightened the excitement over the new material.

‘It’s coming guys #WaitOnIt,’ the ladies wrote alongside the shot.

Eek, we can’t wait!