The Little Mix star looked stunning!

Perrie Edwards wowed her 8 million Instagram followers after posting a racy pic of herself in a stunning, silk dress as she kicked off the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Little Mix star shared the pic after attending the launch of her band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s new swimwear collection.

The sultry snap saw Perrie posing in the tight-fitted gown against a fun backdrop, flaunting her legs and finishing off the look in some sky-high black heels.

25-year-old Perrie’s dress wasn’t her typical designer gear though. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that her mum had actually picked it up from a charity shop.

She wrote: ‘ALSO my mam bought me this dress from a charity shop and altered it 🧵 GENIUS’.

Fans of the singer were clearly loving the snap which showed off Perrie’s never-ending legs, with many commenting to say how gorge she looked.

One follower wrote: ‘oh my god what a goddess 😍’, while another said, ‘your legs omgggg😍’

And a third commented: ‘YASSS!! looking absolutely fabulous hun Xxxxxx’.

In the rest of the caption, Perrie shared an adorbs message for her best pal Leigh-Anne, admitting she was ‘so proud’ of her.

She said: ‘Last night I got to witness my best friend @leighannepinnock being an inspirational boss biatch! I’m so proud of you and @gabriellenikita for building this business on your own from scratch!

‘Can I have 10 of each bikini, please? Yes? Thanks a bunch! @inaseashell 🐚’.

How sweet!

The rest of Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s band mates were also out in force at the super glam launch event, with Jesy Nelson sharing a stunning snap of her luminous outfit.

Jade Thirlwall also shared a pic of her look, alongside a caption praising Leigh-Anne for her hard work.

She penned: ‘couldn’t be prouder of @leighannepinnock 💕 I know how hard you’ve worked on this and it’s only just the beginning ✨’.

The Little Mix ladies couldn’t be more supportive of one another!