This would be amazing!

Popular UK talent show The X-Factor has seen many judges since its debut in 2004. Each season there’s always some secrecy around which four icons will judge, causing fans to speculate and theories to emerge.

Since Robbie Williams and long-term wife Ayda Field announced they were stepping back to focus on other opportunities, the bookies have crowned a new favourite to replace the musical duo. Who’ve they gone with? Little Mix‘s very own Perrie Edwards, who is currently 11-10 favourite.

Coral’s John Hill revealed: ‘It will be all change on the judges’ seats on X Factor this year after Robbie and Ayda left the show and all the early money in our betting has been for Perrie Edwards to take up one of the spots on the panel.

‘Louis Walsh and Cheryl Cole have been backed to make returns to the show, as Simon Cowell may look for familiar faces this year as he battles to boost the ratings,’.

Since winning The X-Factor with Little Mix back in 2010, Perrie has gone on to have an incredibly successful music career along with the rest of the group. Since her origins lie with the talent show, and she’s a testament to what it can do for your career, it’s no surprise that she stands as the current favourite new judge.

Other options include Craig David at 3-1, former X-Factor contestant Alexandra Burke at 5-1 and former X-Factor judge and band manager Louis Walsh at 5-4. Some speculate that a fan favourite may return in order to boost ratings for the upcoming season.

Although Robbie and Ayda are waving goodbye to judging, they stated they’d still be working closely with talent manager Simon Cowell on future projects. However, they’re keeping things quiet for now, so no one’s quite sure what’s on the horizon for the couple just yet.

Via an Instagram update, the couple wrote: ‘A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far and Vegas has been incredible – we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again… we’ve got some very big announcements coming soon – but we can’t reveal all yet’.

If Little Mix star Perrie does take a seat on the judging panel, she’d be the second X-Factor winner to try their hand at judging, following on from One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.