Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall continue to flaunt bikini bods in stunning holiday pics

Anna Francis

We've not got holiday envy at all, honest...

TAGS:

The Little Mix ladies have been making us pretty jealous with their recent holiday photos and there’s no sign of it stopping!

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – who are both in Mykonos on separate trips – shared new pictures from their vacation yesterday as they soaked up the sun in bikinis and they’re looking seriously stunning.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall shares X-rated snap during wild night out with boyfriend on holiday

A chilled Pez, 25, modelled a daring black two-piece with her toned abs on display whilst relaxing with a coffee table book in the scenic surroundings.

‘Chanel, vintage 🖤,’ the singer captioned the shot. Looking good, Perrie!

Chanel, vintage 🖤

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Later on she got glammed up for an evening out and filmed herself with a fan.

Perrie wore her hair swept up in a bun for the occasion and generally looking all kinds of gorgeous.

The blonde star has been enjoying the getaway with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and some friends.

Meanwhile Jade, 25, seems to be having just as much fun with her fella Jed Elliott on the Greek island.

The couple shared a series of photos yesterday as they jumped into a pool together whilst holding hands – awww.

Jade wore a black top and matching bottoms for the cute escapade with her man.

And it looks like the music star packed a varied wardrobe of swimwear for the vacation, having also modelled a gold sequinned number in another stunning snap.

Jade showcased her figure in the two-piece as she posed below the blue sky.

WOW, right?

Jade and Perrie’s latest holiday pictures have resulted in endless compliments from fans.

WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO US 😫😫😫😫,’ one commented on Perrie’s snap, whilst another posted on Jade’s photo: ‘So glad that you didn’t hesitated to show off that little tummy and some curves.. ❤ sending true image what a real women’s body look like.’

Jade and Perrie aren’t the only ones soaking up the sun either, as bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has also been slaying with her holiday shots.

That is your power. ✊🏽@moodwearshop

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

We’ve not got vacay envy at all, honest… Okay, we totally have.