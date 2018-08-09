We've not got holiday envy at all, honest...

The Little Mix ladies have been making us pretty jealous with their recent holiday photos and there’s no sign of it stopping!

Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – who are both in Mykonos on separate trips – shared new pictures from their vacation yesterday as they soaked up the sun in bikinis and they’re looking seriously stunning.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall shares X-rated snap during wild night out with boyfriend on holiday

A chilled Pez, 25, modelled a daring black two-piece with her toned abs on display whilst relaxing with a coffee table book in the scenic surroundings.

‘Chanel, vintage 🖤,’ the singer captioned the shot. Looking good, Perrie!

Later on she got glammed up for an evening out and filmed herself with a fan.

Perrie wore her hair swept up in a bun for the occasion and generally looking all kinds of gorgeous.

The blonde star has been enjoying the getaway with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and some friends.

Meanwhile Jade, 25, seems to be having just as much fun with her fella Jed Elliott on the Greek island.

The couple shared a series of photos yesterday as they jumped into a pool together whilst holding hands – awww.

Jade wore a black top and matching bottoms for the cute escapade with her man.

And it looks like the music star packed a varied wardrobe of swimwear for the vacation, having also modelled a gold sequinned number in another stunning snap.

Jade showcased her figure in the two-piece as she posed below the blue sky.

WOW, right?

Jade and Perrie’s latest holiday pictures have resulted in endless compliments from fans.

‘WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO US 😫😫😫😫,’ one commented on Perrie’s snap, whilst another posted on Jade’s photo: ‘So glad that you didn’t hesitated to show off that little tummy and some curves.. ❤ sending true image what a real women’s body look like.’

Jade and Perrie aren’t the only ones soaking up the sun either, as bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has also been slaying with her holiday shots.

We’ve not got vacay envy at all, honest… Okay, we totally have.