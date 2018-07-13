Talk about slaying, girls

Little Mix have given fans a sizzling glimpse of their summer tour preparations courtesy of some stunning photos from Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson.

The duo posed up a storm in-between rehearsals for their concerts on Thursday as they sat together for an impromptu photoshoot in what looks like a stadium and fans were LOVING it.

In the black-and-white snaps Jesy, 27, and Perrie, 25, strike a series of different sultry looks for the camera.

Perrie sports her hair in striking curls and looks casual in a cropped Calvin Klein top and shorts.

Meanwhile Jesy models a baggy black T-shirt and boots and wears her locks sleek and straight.

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement over the ‘Pesy’ pictures and flooded the comments section with praise.

‘HOTNESS OVERLOAD,’ one said, whilst another wrote: ‘I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS. I AM SHOOK’

By the amount of CAPITALS going on, it’s clear that these snaps have had quite an effect.

‘PESY IS BACK,’ a fellow fan added.

Meanwhile one posted: ‘These two so beautiful! Pesy is real’

It comes as Jesy, Perrie, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock prepare to continue their series of summer concerts on Friday night, with the their next show taking place at Hull’s KCOM Craven Park venue.

The girls have got a busy month ahead with 11 gigs lined up and they’ve clearly been working hard in rehearsals.

It’s good to know that they’ve been keeping refuelled then, as Perrie revealed when she posted a photo of their evening grub. Yum!

The group will hopefully be feeling in celebratory mood for their latest performance too after Pez toasted her 25th birthday a few days ago.

Perrie gave fans a glimpse of what she was doing to mark the occasion, with her hotel room being filled with cute decorations.

She also received some sweet presents from her mum.

Awww.