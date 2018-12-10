Yes LM!

Little Mix are known for three things… a 100% success rate with their tunes, a steady supply of total girl power and sizzlin’ wardrobes.

And what do you get when you combine the three?! One heck of a feisty foursome – and we wouldn’t have them any other way!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Sneak peek! Jade Thirlwall shows off make-up free look in hilarious unseen Little Mix clips

Most recently, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall took to the stage for Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball to continue their four woman mission of word domination.

Having slayed their performance, which followed another high profile weekend gig at the Strictly Come Dancing studios, the ladies had a lil’ something extra something to say…

Speaking of their sexy stage costumes, the girls defended their right to spice it up – warning cruel trolls to ‘bore off’.

Speaking with Capital FM, Jesy shared: ‘People are always going to criticise but do you know what?

‘We’ve got this platform and we’re going to do something positive with it.’

In a later chat with The Sun, the girls shared a seething rant with those who criticise their look.

‘If you’ve got nothing nice to say then bore off because we embrace every single bit of our bodies,’ Jesy asserted.

‘That’s what being a woman is about – being confident.’

Agreeing, Perrie added: ‘It’s our choice. It’s about embracing what you want to embrace.

‘We don’t question it. It shouldn’t be a question.’

Jesy then chimed in: ‘We don’t care for negative nancies.’

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Jesy appeared to share a defiant snap with the haters – posing up a storm in her Jingle Bell Ball outfit.

Smouldering for the shot, the best-loved babe looked smoking in a gold lurex two-piece and crisp white trainers.

With her red-toned locks loose around her shoulders, Jesy revealed it was ‘show time’ for LM.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why we love Little Mix… keep bringing the spice, ladies!