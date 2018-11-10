Is THIS the awkward reason Little Mix split from Simon Cowell’s label Syco?

Little Mix have parted ways with their boss of seven years

Fans worldwide went into shock this morning, as it was announced Little Mix had parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, following years of success after he formed their group on the X Factor in 2011.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for Simon said: ‘Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company.

‘We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, LM5, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.’

The news came just days before Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Ann Pinnock were set to release their latest album LM5 on November 16.

So just what caused their sudden split from the man who catapulted them into fame?

According to an insider, the girl group grew increasingly frustrated with the company over the last year, which resulted in arguments.

They’re said to have confronted Simon in an email, which caused a ‘row’ between their management Modest and the music mogul – who decided to ‘cut all ties’ with the company’s artists including last year’s X Factor winners Rak-Su.

Ouch!

And while the girls will continue to work with Sony, moving to one of their other label RCA, along with Rak-Su, Jesy appeared to hint at the alleged tension.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old seemed to like a cryptic Instagram post aimed at record label Syco.

Posted by a fan account called @littleshadymix, the caption on the post read: ‘They’re gonna leave Syco and then tell us what s*** Syco put them through.’

Something tells us this isn’t over just yet…