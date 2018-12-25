Whether it’s backstage photo, holiday bikini snap or even a lazy Sunday selfie – these girls know their angles.
And this year has been no different, as things have heated up even more on social media following the release of their fifth album LM5.
Unfortunately, while the girls are all about showing off their incredible bodies, Piers Morgan criticised the band earlier this year for ‘using sex to sell’.
After Little Mix posed for a nude photo to promote their new single Strip, he mocked their ‘feminist statement’, telling Good Morning Britain viewers: ‘If men stripped off like that we’d be arrested but women do it and it’s ’empowering’.
‘They’re stripping off to sell albums, that’s what it’s about. They’re fake. There’s not a mark on them. You can’t even see the surgery.’ Ouch!
Luckily, the girls weren’t about to take the harsh words lying down and later discussing whether they were offended by 52-year-old Piers’ negative reaction, Jesy said: ‘Of course not, he’s a silly t***.’
In an interview with Attitude magazine, Jesy has also previously spoken about the issue, adding: ‘You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be. You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it.’ Too right!
Now, in honour of Little Mix looking incredible in everything they wear – or don’t wear – here’s a look back at their sexiest photos of 2018…
Little Mix sexiest photos
Jade Thirlwall is making us want to go on holiday again with this amazing summer snap.
We’re not sure we could pull off Jesy Nelson’s all-over gold outfit. But she’s looking HOT!
We have no words for Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s INCRED bikini bod…
Perrie Edwards had a sexy makeover in August – and we love it!
Erm… we wish we looked this great while chilling in a jumper and trainers.
Jesy gave us one of her best ever looks on the set of her new music video in October.
Another incredible poolside snap from the Little Mix girls.
Aaaaand another…
Jade got very cheeky at Coachella back in April.
Jesy is giving us serious James Bond vibes in this outfit… only much hotter!
This snakeskin tracksuit is giving us LIFE!
Perrie reminds us of an angel in this all-white number.
Jade is embracing her incredible body in this sexy snap.
Working that bikini bod in the Maldives, Jesy!
YES Leigh-Anne. Showing her ultimate body confidence in this bra snap.
Pez absolutely killed it on holiday with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain!
Jade giving us Victoria Beckham vibes in this all-black outfit.
Wow! Jesy is holding nothing back in this steamy bathroom snap.
Even with no make up, Leigh-Anne looks amazing.
Perrie got her freckles out this summer and she looks FAB.