These pics are 🔥🔥

As well as being talented, smart, witty and all-round sass queens – if there’s one thing we know about the Little Mix ladies, it’s that they’re great at taking smokin’ hot photos.

Yep, ever since they burst onto our screens back in 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been giving us life over on Instagram.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson WOW fans as they flash their bras in backstage snap

Whether it’s backstage photo, holiday bikini snap or even a lazy Sunday selfie – these girls know their angles.

And this year has been no different, as things have heated up even more on social media following the release of their fifth album LM5.

Unfortunately, while the girls are all about showing off their incredible bodies, Piers Morgan criticised the band earlier this year for ‘using sex to sell’.

After Little Mix posed for a nude photo to promote their new single Strip, he mocked their ‘feminist statement’, telling Good Morning Britain viewers: ‘If men stripped off like that we’d be arrested but women do it and it’s ’empowering’.

‘They’re stripping off to sell albums, that’s what it’s about. They’re fake. There’s not a mark on them. You can’t even see the surgery.’ Ouch!

Luckily, the girls weren’t about to take the harsh words lying down and later discussing whether they were offended by 52-year-old Piers’ negative reaction, Jesy said: ‘Of course not, he’s a silly t***.’

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Jesy has also previously spoken about the issue, adding: ‘You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be. You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it.’ Too right!

Now, in honour of Little Mix looking incredible in everything they wear – or don’t wear – here’s a look back at their sexiest photos of 2018…