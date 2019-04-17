Jade and Leigh-Anne will now be officially recognised as songwriters

Nearly eight years after they won The X Factor, Little Mix members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have signed an exciting new contract.

The publishing deal means Jade, 26, and 27-year-old Leigh-Anne will be officially recognised as songwriters and can pen hits for other artists.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Jade said, ‘Still can’t believe that I’ve finally after 8 years, many hits and hundreds of songs later signed a worldwide publishing deal with @sonyatvmusicpub alongside new venture @twentysevenmusicpublishing.

‘@leighannepinnock and I are so passionate about and love song writing – it feels good to now be recognised officially as songwriters creating for the group as well as other artists.’

And while most fans were quick to congratulate the girls on their exciting news, some expressed fears that this could be the beginning of the end for Little Mix.

One wrote: ‘Don’t like the sound of that, I smell break up under the seams… hope I’m wrong.’

Another said: ‘I feel you, this is how it starts, then they’ll start releasing solo songs. Same pattern as Fifth Harmony.’

But one attempted to clear up the rumours by responding: ‘They’re basically going to be doing what they’ve always been doing: writing. They’re just recognised as official songwriters now.’

The news comes as Leigh-Anne revealed plans to launch luxury swimwear line In A Seashell, as well as becoming the face of sports brand Umbro.

Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson is exploring body image and mental health in a new documentary for BBC and Perrie Edwards has been tipped to return to where it all began as a judge on The X Factor.

Let’s just hope the girls are as good at multi-tasking as they are at releasing chart-topping tunes…