The Touch singer shares the one thing she does when she's trying to eat healthily...

Little Mix band member Jesy Nelson has an unusual way of ensuring she can kick her unhealthy cravings into shape – and it’s not what you’d expect.

The 27-year-old looks incredible and she has decided to share with fans the secrets to her banging body.

Speaking to her 4.1 million followers on her Instagram Instastory, Jesy explains, ‘So when me and my friend Dilem are on a diet this is what we watch…’

The video clip shows the TV in Jesy’s bedroom with the cookery show playing on the screen on the Really channel.

She continues, ‘This is how much we love food, we just lay in bed all day and watch the Great British Bake Off.’

But it looks like her bizarre secret is working as Jesy has previously shown off her incredible abs during a night out with friends and also stripped off to her bikini in Dubai with boyfriend Harry James.

Jesy has previously given fans an insight into her pampering regime, just last month she jetted off on an amazing break with her boyfriend when they went around the world together and these two weren’t shy of packing on the PDA on social media.

At the time Jesy gave her her fans a sneak peek into their relationship as she took to Instagram to reveal how they like to relax as a couple. But forget fancy dinners and glitzy showbiz parties, because these two have been hanging out at the salon, with Jesy even convincing her beau to get a pedicure!

In one clip, the 27-year-old popstar films Harry’s feet as a professional gets to work on his toenails.

‘Hmm wonder who’s tootsies these are’, Jesy writes next to the funny video.

Poking fun at her BF even more, another clip then shows Harry’s heels getting the once over, as she jokes: ‘Christ there’s a lot of skin. Very large toe too’. Nice!