It’s hard to believe the Little Mix girls first hit our screens all the way back in 2011. But seven years on and Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are four of the most famous women in the pop world.

But while the ladies are well and truly integrated into showbusiness these days, when the band first started, they all found the fame game overwhelming. Especially having so much money…

After landing a mega pay cheque immediately following their X Factor win, it turns out these normal girls had absolutely no idea what to do with all that cash.

‘I went to Marbella, lived the dream, didn’t save a penny,’ Jade admitted in a new interview, while 25-year-old Perrie revealed she went to the Apple shop and bought all her friends and family laptops. How sweet is that?

But just like the rest of us, they couldn’t help but go on a massive shopping trip to get some brand new clothes.

Speaking with Vice, Jesy, 27, said: ‘Do you remember when we got paid for the Marks advert and we thought it was so much money?

‘I remember going to All Saints with my mum and sister – All Saints is really bloody expensive – and I was like, “I can shop in All Saints!”’

Keeping things real, Perrie then added: ‘I remember going to Primark with my mam and going crazy.’ #relatable.

Leigh-Anne, 27, went on to reveal she immediately moved in with her LM BFF, explaining: ‘Me and Jess had a f**k-off penthouse in Putney. It was f**king sick.’

Before adding: ‘We come from nothing, so we appreciate everything.’

But it wasn’t just the sudden windfall which took the girls by surprise, as Jesy confessed: ‘We were so self-conscious when we first started out.

‘We were thrown into it without any expectations, we didn’t know what was going to happen, we didn’t know we were going to get abuse hauled at us for the way we looked. It was actually scary. It was horrible.’

Perrie then added: ‘I didn’t know – none of us knew – the stuff that would come with [fame], do you know what I mean? We love performing – that’s our favourite thing in the world. But everything else… We didn’t know we’d get scrutinised, or hated for wearing a crop top and skirt; we didn’t know any of those things.’