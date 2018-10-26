Please just let us join the band!

Little Mix are back, and they’re bringing choreography, girl power and FIVE different outfit changes!

Making sure not to slip from the top spot as the coolest girlband, the girls have dropped the accompanying music video to their leading album single, Woman Like Me.

In true LM form, Perrie Edwards, 25, Jade Thirlwall, 25, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 27, and Jesy Nelson, 27, have dusted off *all* their glad rags for the video – wracking up five outfit changes throughout!

With a feature from Nicki Minaj, who appears as a talking portrait in the video, the girls attend training to become ‘proper ladies’.

However, they’re having none of it – and, in a bid to smash the stereotypes of womanhood, the girls chew with their mouths open, dance on top of cars and throw hoovers around.

Sounds like the perfect Friday night!

For their first appearance, the ladies opt for a slick and military look in simple black bodysuits and matching boots.

Its then on to the next, taking lil’ streetwear inspiration for their next look.

The girls rock a casual ensemble of trainers, jumpsuits and jumpers – with splashes of neon for good measure.

The ladies-in-training are then busy taking walking lessons.

Sticking with a jewel toned palette, the girls look very high fashion in a range of suits and midi-length tea dresses.

Keeping it fancy, the girls slip on another all-black get up. Lets hope Perrie isn’t getting on the bus in that hat!

For the final of their marathon outfit changes, the girls are back in neon.

Balancing on a giant golden scale, the four stick to one colour co-ord each – with Jesy in orange, Leigh-Anne in pink, Jade in blue and Perrie in purple.

Hours before the music video dropped, Jade shared a warning about the forthcoming outfit envy online

Posing in her oversized metallic two-piece, she shared: ‘Not sure if you guys are ready for the lewks the #WomanLikeMeVideo is about to serve you. Jade x’

Following the drop, countless fans have shared their thoughts on social media – with many pointing out their favourite moment.

Watch the incredible new video below….