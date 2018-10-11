Cheeky!

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall decided to leave her underwear at home today as she set about promoting the band’s long-awaited new single.

The 25-year-old singer gave fans somewhat of an eyeful as she went braless for a visit to BBC Radio 1 this morning.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Jade showed off her slender frame in a teeny tiny baby blue Fiorucci crop top which she teamed with a pair of baggy pink trousers and white trainers.

Jade was joined by her three bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – who all looked equally as glam!

Jesy, 27, went hell for leather opting for a sexy thigh-skimming dress which she teamed with matching ankle boots.

MORE: Jesy Nelson STUNS Little Mix fans as she flashes cleavage in plunging leotard for backstage snap

The singer’s red hair was nowhere to be seen as she sported a sleek lilac bob instead and a full face of make-up.

Leigh-Anne, also 27, covered up in a baggy, striped jumpsuit which she paired with nude heels as she strutted her stuff along the pavement.

Perrie, 25, looked like she meant business in a Fendi trench coat which she wore over a taupe-coloured jumpsuit and teamed with strappy heels.

The blonde star wore her hair slicked back as she strolled alongside her girls ahead of the release of their new single this Friday.

Women Like Me has been described as an ‘urban, reggae pop smash’ and will feature Nicki Minaj.

Their outing comes after Leigh-Anne shocked fans with a VERY cheeky Instagram post this week.

Leigh-Anne, who celebrated her 27th birthday last week, shared a smoking hot snap onto the official Little Mix profile which showed her wearing a black bralette and navy trousers.

She captioned the sexy shot: ‘People can sometimes be quick to judge women at face value and what they see on the outside.

‘If everyone took the time to look a little deeper I think the world would be a better place. I may have small t*ts but I have a really big heart.’

Whilst Leigh-Anne’s snap has been met with thousands of comments from fans, one message in particular has stood out – namely, because its from her cheeky band mate and best pal Perrie.

Replying to the snap, Pez jokingly responded: ‘Yaaas I see those t*ts everyday. I’m so blessed!’ Ooooooooooh cheeky!