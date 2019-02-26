Uh oh!

Yesterday she admitted she was in tears as she continued her trek up Mount Kilimanjaro, and now Jade Thirlwall as fallen ill during the Comic Relief challenge.

Jade and her Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock are on day four of their climb, and the pressure is really setting in.

‘The last two hours have probably been the hardest,’ Jade, 26, admitted.

‘Last night I was really, really sick, vomiting, I felt nauseous, had a bad tummy and a high temperature, I’m not sure if it was a bug or the altitude.’

The pop star added: ‘Been taking tablets, didn’t sleep very well. Got a blister on my toe! It’s just one thing after the other! Woke up this morning, feeling a lot better, everyone’s in good spirits, and it’s all worth it for this amazing cause.’

Speaking yesterday, Leigh-Anne revealed that the girls had been rather emotional during day three.

‘There have been a few tears. We’ve all had tears. We are all out of our comfort zone,’ she explained.

The singers are doing the trek with several other celebs, including Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

The 41-year-old presenter admitted that he was the bearer of bad news today and felt pretty bad about it.

‘It’s only because of this lot, this incredible bunch that we’re with that we’re all pulling through,’ he said.

‘I did have to give Jade, who is a wonderful human being, some bad news today. She’d mis-timed her diary and actually thought we were getting to the top of the mountain tomorrow.

‘We’ve actually got three more days up there.’

Support the team by donating at comicreliefcom/kilimanjaro.