They fell for it!

The Little Mix girls are known for their cheeky sense of humour, but Jesy Nelson took things one step further in a recent interview.

During an appearance on Kiss FM, the 27-year-old singer pretended she was pregnant and almost fooled presenter Tom Green.

‘Congratulations on the new album,’ Tom said to Jesy and her bandmates, to which she cheekily replied: ‘Thanks. I thought you were going to say congratulations on the baby then.’

Looking confused, Tom laughed it off but Jesy continued with the prank and told him: ‘No seriously, I’m pregnant.’

‘Are you?’ he replied, to which she answered: ‘Yeah!’

However, Jesy’s bandmates Perrie Edwards, 25, Jade Thirlwall, 26, and 27-year-old Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave the game away when they started clapping.

‘Are you joking? Oh my God I 100 per cent bought that!’ Tom then said to the group.

Perrie then revealed that even the band’s team had fallen for the prank!

‘The funniest thing about it is that our team, everyone through the window, everyone’s heads popped up like, “Huh?”‘

This isn’t the first time the Little Mix girls have pulled a prank on an unsuspecting victim.

In 2016, they revealed a prank call to TV host James Corden resulted in him calling the police on them.

Those Little Mix girls could fool anyone!