She’s used to being surrounded by her three bandmates, so when Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock sat down to do her first ever solo interview, things got quite emotional.

The 27-year-old star sat down with Glamour to celebrate her new collaboration with sportswear brand Umbro – and ended up in tears.

Speaking to Josh Newis-Smith, the topic of online trolls came up and as Leigh-Anne spoke about her own experience, she began to cry.

‘I’m not gonna lie, the first three years of being in the group, I would look for it,’ she admitted.

‘I would search Leigh-Anne… oh my God, I don’t want to get upset…’ she continued, as she broke down.

Gaining composure, the singer carried on: ‘I would look through Twitter and I would search Leigh Anne from Little Mix, the black girl in Little Mix, I would put these things in my search engines and just to see the comments.

‘I regret doing that so much. I mean, I’m here now and I just feel so much stronger. I don’t do that anymore.’

Leigh-Anne continued: ‘I want to be someone, she got through that, honestly now I am just so proud of who I am. It’s such a good feeling.

‘I don’t care what anyone has to say about me any more and it’s such a good place to be in, but I get upset because I remember that girl.’

The former X Factor then admitted: ‘I mean I’m still going through things now, you’re never 100% certain. I think there’s always gonna be some things to get me down and get to me, but…’

Leigh-Anne went on to say that it felt ‘a bit weird’ to be doing an interview without Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall by her side, but she accompanied by her cute dog Harvey.