A girl after our own heart.

Lets be honest. We’d probably give an arm and a leg for even five minutes behind the scenes of a Little Mix music video.

Sadly, whilst we don’t have that golden ‘access all areas’ ticket, the lovely ladies of Little Mix have given us the next best thing – a glimpse of what goes on after the cameras stop rolling via social media!

Oh, and its just as amazing as imagined.

During the shoot for their upcoming music video, one of the Little Mix ladies decided it to be a good time to hijack Perrie Edwards‘ phone – and thank goodness that they did!

Taking to her story, the phone hijacker has posted a hilarious video of Pez in her undies holding her pooch up to the on-set fan in order to keep him (and her) cool.

The video is captioned: ‘Mammy duties on set! Cooling my baby off near the Air con’.

In the following video, 25-year-old Perrie is still holding her Pomeranian up to the fan, this time revealing that Hatchi is now a ‘sleepy baby’.

And it would appear that Hatchi is not the only member of the Little Mix gang to feel the pressure of a long day behind the camera.

In fact, bandmate Jade Thirlwall also took to social media to reveal she was forced to take five and have a lil’ kip on the job.

Sharing a snap of herself with her head down in the beauty room, the 25-year-old wrote: ‘sleeping on the job again’.

Thankfully, Jade managed to find her mojo once more – and is later seen on her story looking utterly jaw dropping. Loving the new fringe, lady!

Taking to the official Little Mix Instagram account, Jade has shared another snap of her new tresses – which is causing quite the stir amongst fans.

Users have shared messages such as ‘I LOVE THE HAIR’, ‘Wow Jade loving the hair’ and ‘You look so damn gorgeous in that hairstyle’.

Yup, we totally agree. Now, ladies – when should we be expecting our backstage pass?!