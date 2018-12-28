Lucky lady!

It’s been one hell of a hectic year for Little Mix, so it’s no surprise Perrie Edwards is keen to end 2018 with a holiday.

The 25-year-old blonde jetted off to an exotic location with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last night, and we couldn’t be more jealous!

Giving fans a sneak peak into their getaway, the Little Mix star shared several snaps to her Instagram story.

The first clip showed her and her footballer beau hanging out in the airport lounge, which Perrie captioned: ‘Holibobs.’

The singer was dressed casually for their flight, in a pair of grey leggings, a matching beanie hat and a baggy black top.

And it seems she enjoyed somewhat of an impromptu photo shoot whilst sat in her first class seat! Alright for some!

The happy couple spent Christmas Day together and even shared an adorable festive snap of themselves wearing matching jumpers.

Perrie captioned the pic: ‘Christmas time is the most wonderful time of the year! Not for the presents or the food (which OBV I adore) but for the love I have around me.

‘I feel so blessed and lucky! I love and appreciate you all so much! Merry Christmas everyone! Spread love and be merry! ❤️’

Alex shared the same snap to his 3.3 million followers, proving he’s just as loved-up as Perrie! Awwwww.

Happy New Year, guys!