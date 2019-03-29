She's not swimwear shy!

Perrie Edwards gave fans a sneak peak into her girly getaway as she shared a hot bikini video on Instagram yesterday.

The Little Mix star looked incredible as she enjoyed a mini photo shoot with a pal in their Dubai hotel room.

Showing off her sensational figure in a baby pink bikini, 25-year-old Perrie held onto her bikini bottoms with one hand as she fluffed her ponytail with the other.

She captioned the clip: ‘@ellieehemmingss is my biggest cheerleader,’ referring to her best mate Ellie.

Following their shoot and sunbathing sesh, the ladies headed out for dinner where they indulged in an epic-looking Chinese feast.

Perrie, who is dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, kept her 8.8 million followers up-to-date with her evening out with several videos posted on her Instagram story.

One video saw the pretty blonde going a little crazy over an array of cakes and sweet treats.

But despite having a great time away with her bestie, Perrie did reveal there was someone she was missing a lot… and it wasn’t her beau Alex.

Instead, the former X Factor star is finding it difficult being away from her pooch Hatchi.

Sharing some videos of her cute pet on Instagram, Perrie wrote: ‘I miss my little man so bloody much.’ Awwwwww.