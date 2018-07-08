The singer took to Instagram to gush over her pal

She’s got three bandmates that are more like sisters and a boyfriend she adores, but Perrie Edwards has revealed that her best friend is her pet dog Hatchi.

The Little Mix star took to Instagram on Saturday to tell her 8.1 million followers that her pooch, Hatchi, is her ‘bestest friend in the entire world’. Aw!

Hatchi the Pomeranian can often be seen living the dream on Perrie’s Instagram as he travels round with the Little Mix girls during their world tours. And it looks like he’s off again as Perrie, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall reunite for their Summer Hits tour.

Perrie – who is dating Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – inadvertently showed off her trimmed bod as she posed with Hatchi, but it might surprise you what the 24-year-old eats to look like that.

Whilst on a night out recently, Perrie gave fans an insight into what she eats – and it was refreshingly normal.

She tucked into a monkfish and prawn curry Keralan curry with jasmine rice, coconut yoghurt, coriander and sweet potato crisps.

But that wasn’t all. She then enjoyed an incredible looking Chocolate Bombe which is a melting chocolate ball with a vanilla ice cream and honeycomb centre which melts as hot salted caramel sauce is poured all over it!

So how does she look so good in a bikini?

Well, Perrie previously admitted that ‘nothing makes her happier than food,’ before confessing that she’s no longer bothered what people think of her appearance.

‘People are always going to be negative,’ she said. ‘When we started out, it was like when you’re in a playground and the whole school was talking about you: “Oh my god, did you see what Perrie did?” It was that, but on a world scale and it was weird. But now, I couldn’t give a f**k.’

You go girl!