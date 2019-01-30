We can't wait!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has revealed some VERY exciting news about the upcoming BRIT Awards, which is sure to excite fans!

The singer had an early start this morning as she headed to the KISS studios in London for a chat with Breakfast Show presenters, Tim and Daisy, about the group’s new single Think About Us.

But while talking about how the video for their new song had a very different vibe to the girls’ usual style, the conversation quickly moved on to the imminent BRITs, and it wasn’t long before Perrie let slip that Little Mix will have a very exciting guest performing with them at London’s O2 Arena on February 20.

She revealed: ‘There might be a collaboration… expect big things as always. We love putting on a big show. So I’m very, very nervous.’

The singer also went on to confess that the group would love to win Best Video as well as Best Group at this year’s awards. But if they don’t win? Fear not, because the girls have been perfecting their ‘losing face’ just in case…

‘It actually really hurts your soul when you go to these things and you don’t win. I know we practise the whole “we didn’t win, but congratulations” look. But really on the inside we’re thinking, “Dammit!”‘ she laughed.

Perrie, 25, also revealed that what she’s most looking forward to on the night is celebrating all things girl power.

‘I’m just excited for the women, to be honest. I feel like women are taking over the BRITs. So many women have been nominated. I love Anne-Marie, I love Jess Glynne, and Dua Lipa is smashing it right now!’ she said.

So who is this mystery performer who will be joining Perrie and her bandmates on stage at the BRITs? Tune in to ITV at 8pm on February 20 to find out!

Words by Claire Crick.