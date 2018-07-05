Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: The truth behind THAT stomach scar

Perrie has been showing off her smokin' hot bod but eagle-eyed fans have been asking questions!

Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards is one hot lady. FACT.

And she proved just that when she uploaded this bikini selfie while she was enjoying her holidays last month…

Holibob hat! ☀️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on May 31, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

Seriously, so hot!

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted one thing about her body that they may not have seen before. The scar on her stomach above her belly button.

Yep, it took us a while to see it too, but apparently this is one of Perrie’s biggest body hang ups.

Speaking about her least favourite body part a few years ago with her fellow Little Mix lasses, Perrie revealed: ‘Mine is my scar on my stomach.’

So, how the devil did she get it?

‘When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly,’ Perrie has confessed. ‘I had to have lots of operations, so that’s why I don’t want to show it.’

We’re glad to say that Perrie has overcome this body hang up over time, though. And why the devil shouldn’t she!

✌🏻️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jul 15, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

As for those abs, Perrie has previously said she isn’t a big fan of the gym but when she does go she focuses on her whole body.

‘I do love squats, abs and arm exercises,’ Perrie has said. Phew. We’re not sure we could’ve handled hearing that Perrie got THOSE abs with no effort.

Little Mix have recently got back in the studio to start recording their fifth album (eeek!) after taking a bit of time out from their busy schedules earlier this year.

And Perrie has been spending her down-time hanging out with super hot footie beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. AW!

Nice to see you livin’ it up, Pez!

