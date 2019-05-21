Meghan was reportedly after a British beau

Meghan Markle asked Lizzie Cundy to help her find a ‘famous British man’ three years before she met husband Prince Harry, the former WAG has claimed.

Lizzie, 50, claims she and the former Suits actress struck up friendship back in 2013 when they met at a charity dinner.

The TV personality, who was previously married to England footballer Jason Cundy, dished the details on her heart to heart with 37-year-old Meghan, revealing: ‘We were having a girly chat and then she said, “Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men”, so I said, “We’ll go out and find you someone”’

At the time, Hollywood star Meghan had recently split from her ex husband, Trevor Engelson.

Speaking to The Sun, Lizzie continued to explain how she and Meghan met up the following day at the Global Gift Gala.

She went on: ‘Meghan’s so relaxed, she liked a drink, great fun, I remember her asking about my boys, she was very interested and asking lots of questions.’

Radio presenter Liz admitted she and the Duchess of Sussex kept in touch, adding that she was stunned when news broke of Harry and Meghan’s romance in 2016.

Shortly after the relationship came to light, Lizzie claimed Meghan cut ties with her, admitting she believes the actress was ‘advised to end contact with people she befriended in the media’.

This follows reports that Meghan and X-Factor winner Matt Cardle exchanged a string of messages via social media prior to her meeting her royal hubby.

Meghan was said to have messaged the singer to compliment him on his talents after they began following each other.

A source told The Sun: ‘Matt followed Meghan initially in early 2015 because he thought she was a beautiful star from Suits.

‘But he was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work.’

The insider added that Meg had suggested the two of them meet up, before Matt ignored her messages in favour of a new flame.

They continued: ‘Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was so he was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.

‘But then he met his girlfriend and knew it wasn’t appropriate to keep talking to Meghan so he ended up ghosting her.’