Loose Women bosses keen to snap up THIS ‘feisty’ Love Island star for the panel

From Love Islander to Loose Woman





She was crowned winner of this year’s Love Island and now it’s been reported that Loose Women are keen to have Dani Dyer on the show.

The 22-year-old will be joining the Loose ladies for her first appearance in a couple of weeks and, if she makes a good impression, it’s been reported she could become a permanent fixture.

Dani quickly became the favourite on Love Island as her romance with boyfriend Jack Fincham blossomed – and she clearly caught the attention of the big bosses at ITV.

If hired, she could be joining the likes of Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Christine Lampard who are all regulars on the ITV lunchtime show.

The outspoken ladies have regular heated debates but we’re sure the daughter of Danny Dyer would be able to hold her own.

A source close to the show told The Sun: ‘Dani would be the perfect addition to the Loose Women line up.

‘She’s feisty and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, or say what other people might be scared to.

‘Bosses have said she reminds them of Stacey and how funny she is. Having her on board would be a real hit with the audience.’

Since leaving the Love Island villa a few weeks ago, Dani has been in high demand and it doesn’t look like it will be slowing down any time soon.

The source added: ‘Dani will be in demand from major fashion brands who’ll be desperate to tie her into a deal as quickly as possible.

‘She could easily net £300,000 for a big brand endorsement.

‘With paid Instagram advertising, she can expect up to £5000 for a post and a similar fee for nightclub appearances.’

Dani took a night off her busy schedule yesterday to celebrate her birthday at her family home where she also introduced her dad Danny to his number one fan – 26-year-old Jack.

We hope it wasn’t too awks!

Words by Leanne Carr.