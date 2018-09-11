Has Pricey been dropped from the show?

Katie Price hasn’t appeared on Loose Women as a panellist for months and now it sounds like bosses aren’t keen on having her back.

It’s been reported that the ITV show have ‘no plans’ for Katie to return amidst the latest drama in her life, with the glamour model having been filmed rapping ‘I love coke’ in a video that emerged online this week.

Katie, 40, hasn’t appeared on the panel since January and, despite going on the show as a guest over the summer, she’s apparently unlikely to be back any time soon.

‘Bosses really like Katie,’ a TV source told The Sun. ‘She was a huge hit with viewers and there’s a lot of sympathy for her as they can see she’s struggling to cope with her split from Kieran [Hayler] and mum’s terminal illness.

‘But they won’t have her back while she’s in this mess; it’s a family show and viewers have been put off by her ever since her life spiralled out of control.’

During Pricey’s last visit to the show as a guest in July she gushed about boyfriend Kris Boyson – who she has since split from – and claimed that she was getting her life back on track after a difficult time.

News of her apparent snub from Loose Women comes after a video emerged of Katie rapping about ‘coke’ during a wild night out in Mallorca in late August.

The mum-of-five got chatting to pals Lewis and Patrick in a bar and continued partying with them before one filmed the footage of her later on.

Katie had been seen getting cosy with new man Alex Adderson during the trip following her break-up from Kris which was announced just a few days earlier.

Kris, 29, recently spoke out about the split and admitted that he thinks that Katie has never gotten over the end of her first marriage to Peter Andre.

‘She had such a hard time after Pete,’ the personal trainer told The Mirror. ‘I reckon she has really struggled from that. I think that was really mentally hard for her and I think that damaged her the most.’